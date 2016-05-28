Overview

Dr. Charles Hattemer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adams County Regional Medical Center, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Hattemer works at UC Health Cardiology in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH and Seaman, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Unstable Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.