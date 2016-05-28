Dr. Hattemer accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles Hattemer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Hattemer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adams County Regional Medical Center, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Hattemer works at
Locations
UC Health Cardiology3590 Lucille Dr Ste 2700, Cincinnati, OH 45213 Directions (513) 475-8521
West Chester Hospital7700 University Dr, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 298-8060
- 3 230 Medical Center Dr Ste 1500, Seaman, OH 45679 Directions (937) 386-3420
University of Cincinnati Medical Centercollege of Medicine222 Piedmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8521
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams County Regional Medical Center
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hattemer is as close to a perfect cardiologist as you are going to find anywhere. Compassionate, thoughtful, patient, thorough, and very smart. I have seen many cardiologists over the past 25 years, so I feel qualified to judge that he is exceptional. I trust him implicitly.
About Dr. Charles Hattemer, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1093714750
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hattemer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hattemer works at
Dr. Hattemer has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Unstable Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hattemer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hattemer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hattemer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hattemer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hattemer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.