Dr. Charles Herrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Herrick, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Herrick, MD
Dr. Charles Herrick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Herrick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Herrick's Office Locations
-
1
Lori J. Ferguson, LCSW, LLC36 Mill Plain Rd Ste 212, Danbury, CT 06811 Directions (475) 289-2202
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herrick?
I first met Dr. Herrick when in therapy at the Danbury Hospital Dept. of Psychiatry; my therapist and I were discussing inpatient hospitalization as I was in a state of severe anxiety and depression. She called to confer with Dr. Herrick and he immediately came in to talk with me. It impressed me greatly that the chairperson of the Dept. of Psychiatry would drop whatever he was doing to come and talk with me. He has a calming presence, cares for his patients, and always listens.
About Dr. Charles Herrick, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1205855822
Education & Certifications
- Langley Porter Psychiatric Hospitals and Clinics
- New England Med Center Hospitals
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrick accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herrick works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.