Dr. Charles Holladay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holladay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Holladay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Holladay, MD
Dr. Charles Holladay, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Walterboro, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Colleton Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Dr. Holladay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Holladay's Office Locations
-
1
All Children's Pediatrics302 Medical Park Dr Ste 207, Walterboro, SC 29488 Directions (843) 350-1539Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Charleston Cancer Center416 Robertson Blvd Ste B, Walterboro, SC 29488 Directions (843) 567-1382Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Charleston Cancer Center2910 Tricom St Ste 100, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 567-1381Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Colleton Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Planned Administration Inc
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holladay?
Takes great care of my mom during her treatments. Definitely makes the process easier to endure knowing she's in good hands.
About Dr. Charles Holladay, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1215929542
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
- Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
- Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
- Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holladay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holladay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holladay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holladay works at
Dr. Holladay has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holladay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Holladay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holladay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holladay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holladay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.