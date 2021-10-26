Overview of Dr. Charles Holladay, MD

Dr. Charles Holladay, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Walterboro, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Colleton Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.



Dr. Holladay works at All Children's Pediatrics in Walterboro, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.