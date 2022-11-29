Dr. Charles Jordan, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Jordan, DMD
Dr. Charles Jordan, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pooler, GA.
Dr. Jordan works at
Aspen Dental - Pooler, GA276 Pooler Pkwy Ste B, Pooler, GA 31322 Directions (844) 995-4470
Aspen Dental849 W Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville, GA 31313 Directions (855) 384-3746
Aspen Dental - Savannah, GA7805 Abercorn St Ste 29B, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (844) 995-4470Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Outstanding service! Everyone was friendly and professional. Dr. Charlie did an excellent job taking care of my dental needs and explaining how to maintain dental health proactively. Hugh Jordan, Charlie Jordan, and their crew come highly recommended.
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Jordan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jordan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.
