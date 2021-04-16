See All Psychiatrists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Charles Kaegi, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (30)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Kaegi, MD

Dr. Charles Kaegi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.

Dr. Kaegi works at Charles E. Kaegi, M.D. in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Kaegi's Office Locations

    Charles E. Kaegi, M.D.
    Charles E. Kaegi, M.D.
    4801 W Peterson Ave Ste 217, Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 427-0398

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Apr 16, 2021
    Amazing!!! Adore Dr. Kaegi. He is receptive, understanding, easy to contact, and excellent with communication. His staff and team is very friendly and prompt. Can't recommend him enough. He's a very talented and intelligent Doctor. Super grateful to have such a wonderful wellness practitioner in my life. Dr. Kaegi has increased the peace in my life, and ensured my health. For that, I cannot thank you enough. Tip: Be clear and upfront about your health concerns, as this doctor is amazing. I would recommend him to anyone seeking a balance and focus in life. Thank you so much, Doctor. Highly recommended.
    Kathleen L. — Apr 16, 2021
    About Dr. Charles Kaegi, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528058567
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Ill State Psychology Institute
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • Univeristy Of Illinois
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Kaegi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaegi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaegi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaegi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaegi works at Charles E. Kaegi, M.D. in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kaegi’s profile.

    Dr. Kaegi has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaegi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaegi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaegi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaegi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaegi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

