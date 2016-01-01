Overview of Dr. Charles Le, MD

Dr. Charles Le, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Le works at Digestive Disease Associates Inc in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.