Dr. Charles Lopresti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Lopresti, MD
Dr. Charles Lopresti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Parma, OH. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Dr. Lopresti's Office Locations
Center of Orthopedic Surgeryinc.6789 Ridge Rd Ste 100, Parma, OH 44129 Directions (440) 845-6400
Center of Orthopedic Surgery1 Infinity Corporate Centre Dr Ste 160, Garfield Hts, OH 44125 Directions (216) 581-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Charles is an excellent Orthopedic Surgeon. I've been seeing him for almost 20 years, first for tendinitis in my thumbs, then trigger fingers, and lastly total knee replacement of both knees. He's taken good care of my ailnents! ??
About Dr. Charles Lopresti, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Case Western Reserve University
