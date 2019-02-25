Overview of Dr. Charles Lopresti, MD

Dr. Charles Lopresti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Parma, OH. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Lopresti works at Center of Orthopedic Surgeryinc. in Parma, OH with other offices in Garfield Hts, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.