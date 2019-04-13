Dr. Charles Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Lucas, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Lucas, MD
Dr. Charles Lucas, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital and Harper University Hospital.
Dr. Lucas' Office Locations
University Surgeons - Harper Professional Building4160 John R St Ste 615, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-4195
Detroit Receiving Hospital4201 Saint Antoine St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-4195
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I am a former urologist at Harper and Receiving hospital from 2014-2016. Every week it was my pleasure to interact with Dr Lucas on his surgery days and I got to experience his wonderful, blessed skill as a trauma and critical specialist. He is literally the Father of Trauma surgery in the USA. He is meritorious of every award that can be bestowed upon a surgeon. His character, intellect, kindness, skill are 24/7 exemplary. It has been my honor to sit by him and learn to be a better surgeon
About Dr. Charles Lucas, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1013955137
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.
