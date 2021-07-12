See All Ophthalmologists in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Charles Manger, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Charles Manger, MD

Dr. Charles Manger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They completed their residency with Lac Usc Medical Center/Doheny Eye

Dr. Manger works at Saddleback Eye Center in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Manger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saddleback Eye Center
    23161 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 951-4641

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Farsightedness
LASIK
Astigmatism
Farsightedness
LASIK

Treatment frequency



Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 12, 2021
    I don't know why the low star reviews, but I'm here in my 3rd week after Lasik and I can still see. I do still sleep with the goggles though in case I accidentally rub my eyes in the morning but I'm following the post op care and everything seems to be going as I was told it would. Occasional dry eyes, sensitivity to light, etc. Here is to hoping that I take care of my eyes to get to that 20/20. The treatment I received was personal, informative and attentive from Dr. Manger himself and his staff. I will still recommend his practice as the best place to go to for lasik.
    Aly — Jul 12, 2021
    About Dr. Charles Manger, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1609213933
    Education & Certifications

    • Lac Usc Medical Center/Doheny Eye
    • Lac Usc Medical Center
    • United States Naval Academy
    • Ophthalmology
