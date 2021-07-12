Dr. Charles Manger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Manger, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Manger, MD
Dr. Charles Manger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They completed their residency with Lac Usc Medical Center/Doheny Eye
Dr. Manger works at
Dr. Manger's Office Locations
-
1
Saddleback Eye Center23161 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 951-4641
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Care Credit
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manger?
I don't know why the low star reviews, but I'm here in my 3rd week after Lasik and I can still see. I do still sleep with the goggles though in case I accidentally rub my eyes in the morning but I'm following the post op care and everything seems to be going as I was told it would. Occasional dry eyes, sensitivity to light, etc. Here is to hoping that I take care of my eyes to get to that 20/20. The treatment I received was personal, informative and attentive from Dr. Manger himself and his staff. I will still recommend his practice as the best place to go to for lasik.
About Dr. Charles Manger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1609213933
Education & Certifications
- Lac Usc Medical Center/Doheny Eye
- Lac Usc Medical Center
- United States Naval Academy
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manger works at
Dr. Manger speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Manger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.