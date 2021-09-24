Dr. Charles Mendes, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Mendes, DDS
Overview
Dr. Charles Mendes, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Dentistry.
Dr. Mendes works at
Locations
-
1
Mendes Family Dentistry550 Snelling Ave S Ste 102, Saint Paul, MN 55116 Directions (651) 346-0582
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendes?
Excellent dental care.
About Dr. Charles Mendes, DDS
- Dentistry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1023097730
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University School Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendes accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mendes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mendes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendes works at
497 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.