Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Mitchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Mitchell, MD
Dr. Charles Mitchell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from East Tennessee State University.
Dr. Mitchell's Office Locations
- 1 95 India St Fl 2, Portland, ME 04101 Directions (207) 774-0068
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, listens well and saved my life.
About Dr. Charles Mitchell, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- 1700800703
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University
- Psychiatry
