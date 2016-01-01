Dr. Motsinger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Motsinger, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Motsinger, MD
Dr. Charles Motsinger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.
Dr. Motsinger's Office Locations
The Mcneer Group4514 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX 75205 Directions (817) 663-8490
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Motsinger, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1407945421
Education & Certifications
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
Dr. Motsinger accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Motsinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Motsinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Motsinger.
