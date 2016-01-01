See All Psychiatrists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Charles Norris, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Boca Raton, FL
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Norris, MD

Dr. Charles Norris, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Norris works at Cesar L. Benarroche MD PA in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Norris' Office Locations

    Cesar L. Benarroche MD PA
    7301A W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 106C, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 391-4669
    Charles R. Norris Jr MD, PA
    1499 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 216, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 482-7850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Charles Norris, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518968726
    Education & Certifications

    • Inst Living
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    • University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Norris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Norris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Norris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Norris works at Cesar L. Benarroche MD PA in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Norris’s profile.

    Dr. Norris has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Norris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

