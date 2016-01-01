Dr. Charles Norris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Norris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Norris, MD
Dr. Charles Norris, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Norris works at
Dr. Norris' Office Locations
-
1
Cesar L. Benarroche MD PA7301A W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 106C, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 391-4669
-
2
Charles R. Norris Jr MD, PA1499 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 216, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 482-7850
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Norris?
About Dr. Charles Norris, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1518968726
Education & Certifications
- Inst Living
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norris accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norris works at
Dr. Norris has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Norris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.