Dr. Charles Rodriguez, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (13)
Map Pin Small Venice, FL
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Charles Rodriguez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Rodriguez works at Clement J Demasi MD in Venice, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clement J Demasi MD
    1203 JACARANDA BLVD, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 488-7727
  2. 2
    Renaissance Plstc Surgery
    241 Nokomis Ave S Ste M, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 488-7727
  3. 3
    Riverchase Dermatology - Venice Island
    329 Nokomis Ave S, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 955-0360

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Lipomas
Skin Cancer
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Lipomas

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 17, 2020
    Excellent!!!! I don’t have a scar!! I’m so happy!!! He is so calm and precise . Explains everything so you can understand what’s happening!
    Connie — Dec 17, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Charles Rodriguez, MD
    About Dr. Charles Rodriguez, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1104818525
    Education & Certifications

    • Milton Hershey Medical Center
    • North Shore University Hospital
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Harvard Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez works at Clement J Demasi MD in Venice, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rodriguez’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

