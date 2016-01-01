Dr. Charles Scott Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Scott Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Scott Jr, MD
Dr. Charles Scott Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Scott Jr's Office Locations
Wellness & Prevention Inc1820 Water Pl SE Ste 195, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (770) 850-1510
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Scott Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1063540110
Education & Certifications
- CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE
Dr. Scott Jr works at
