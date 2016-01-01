See All Podiatrists in North Miami Beach, FL
Podiatry
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Southerland, DPM

Dr. Charles Southerland, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital, Jackson North Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Southerland works at Barry University Foot and Ankle Institute in North Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Southerland's Office Locations

    Jacqueline Brill, DPM
    16800 NW 2nd Ave Ste 202, North Miami Beach, FL 33169
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Hialeah Hospital
  Jackson North Medical Center
  Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Ankle Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Diabetic Foot Care
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Deformities
Foot Sprain
Heel Pain
Ingrown Toenail
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ulcer
    About Dr. Charles Southerland, DPM

    Podiatry
    40 years of experience
    English, German and Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    AO International Fellowshiop - Basal, Switzerland Summer-Fall 1991
    Southeastern Medical Center 1983-1984
    California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Brigham Young University
    Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
