Dr. Charles Southerland, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital, Jackson North Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital.
16800 NW 2nd Ave Ste 202, North Miami Beach, FL 33169
Monday 9:00am - 4:00pm
Tuesday 9:00am - 7:00pm
Wednesday 9:00am - 4:00pm
Thursday 9:00am - 7:00pm
Friday 9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hialeah Hospital
- Jackson North Medical Center
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1306832944
Education & Certifications
- AO International Fellowshiop - Basal, Switzerland Summer-Fall 1991
- Southeastern Medical Center 1983-1984
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Brigham Young University
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Southerland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Southerland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Southerland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Southerland speaks German and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Southerland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Southerland.
