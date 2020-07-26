Dr. Charles Stancliff, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stancliff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Stancliff, DPM
Overview of Dr. Charles Stancliff, DPM
Dr. Charles Stancliff, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Stancliff works at
Dr. Stancliff's Office Locations
Podiatric Physicians & Surgeons LLC215 Fulford Ave, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 420-2801
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Patient, explains things well, doesn’t jump the gun. Personable
About Dr. Charles Stancliff, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1063502433
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Stancliff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stancliff accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stancliff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stancliff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stancliff, there are benefits to both methods.