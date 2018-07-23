Dr. Charles Steiger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Steiger, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Steiger, MD
Dr. Charles Steiger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Paragould, AR. They graduated from U Wisconsin and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital, Pekin Memorial Hospital, Proctor Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Steiger works at
Dr. Steiger's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Specialists of Paragould4000 Linwood Dr Ste G, Paragould, AR 72450 Directions (870) 239-8268
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
- Pekin Memorial Hospital
- Proctor Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steiger?
I was a patient of Dr. Steiger's when he was in Mass. I had moderate-severe post-prostatectomy incontinence, which he resolved by skillful AUS surgery. It's been 4 years without a hitch. Thanks for helping to get my quality of life back, Doc!
About Dr. Charles Steiger, MD
- Urology
- English, German and Spanish
- 1104811876
Education & Certifications
- U Mass MC-U Mass Med Sch
- U Wisconsin
- Yale University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steiger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steiger accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steiger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steiger works at
Dr. Steiger has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Balanitis and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steiger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Steiger speaks German and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Steiger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steiger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steiger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steiger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.