Dr. Charles Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Wright, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Wright, MD
Dr. Charles Wright, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Dr. Wright works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wright's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Physicians Group - Specialists3501 S Soncy Rd Ste 104, Amarillo, TX 79119 Directions (806) 398-3627Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wright?
He is extremely thorough, caring, and down to earth. He makes sure that you are comfortable with all courses of action before you leave the office. He also visits all in-hospital patients, even when he’s no longer all call, to provide consistent care. He’s the best in the area!
About Dr. Charles Wright, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1427012921
Education & Certifications
- Univ Ca San Diego Med Ctr, Neurological Surgery
- Ucsd & Affil Hosps
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.