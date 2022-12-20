Overview of Dr. Charu Taneja, MD

Dr. Charu Taneja, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Taneja works at Brown Surgical Associates in Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.