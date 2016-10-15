Dr. Ton-That has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chau Ton-That, DO
Overview of Dr. Chau Ton-That, DO
Dr. Chau Ton-That, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westminster, CA. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Ton-That works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ton-That's Office Locations
-
1
Chau Ton-that D.o. Inc.9533 Bolsa Ave, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 531-8720
- 2 6B Liberty Ste 115, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 Directions (949) 699-3445
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ton-That?
Very concerned psychiatrist who listens to the needs of his patients.
About Dr. Chau Ton-That, DO
- Psychiatry
- English, French
- 1205902301
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeth's Hospital
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ton-That accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ton-That has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ton-That works at
Dr. Ton-That speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ton-That. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ton-That.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ton-That, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ton-That appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.