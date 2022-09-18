Dr. Chauncey Conner, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chauncey Conner, DDS
Overview
Dr. Chauncey Conner, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kennesaw, GA.
Dr. Conner works at
Locations
-
1
Kennesaw Complete Dental1200 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy NW Ste 200, Kennesaw, GA 30144 Directions (678) 203-6949
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Conner?
Location is convenient. Staff is friendly and I feel I’ve gotten l good service. It’s summer 2022 and I still really appreciate their adherence to Covid protocols. The only con would be I wish they had mentioned a potential issue a little earlier, but overall I’m satisfied with my care.
About Dr. Chauncey Conner, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1164516977
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Conner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Conner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Conner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.