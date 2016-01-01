Dr. Quinn accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chemene Quinn, MD
Dr. Chemene Quinn, MD is a Dermatologist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Kaiser Permanente San Juan Capistrano Office Bld9961 Sierra Ave, Fontana, CA 92335 Directions (833) 574-2273
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1366459026
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn.
