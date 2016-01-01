See All Family Doctors in Carencro, LA
Dr. Cher Aymond, MD

Family Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cher Aymond, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carencro, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Dali Medical College / Faculty Of Medicine.

Dr. Aymond works at Lourdes After Hours LLC in Carencro, LA with other offices in Sunrise, FL and Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lourdes After Hours LLC
    3824 NE Evangeline Trwy, Carencro, LA 70520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 565-2675
  2. 2
    Cher MD Clinic LLC
    4605 N University Ave, Carencro, LA 70520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 565-2239
  3. 3
    MDLive
    13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 400-6354
  4. 4
    Stafford Healthcare Walk-In Cln
    207 Westmark Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 981-6811

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cher Aymond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aymond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aymond has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aymond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Aymond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aymond.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aymond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aymond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

