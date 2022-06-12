Overview of Dr. Cherie Garcia, MD

Dr. Cherie Garcia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from De La Salle University Medical Center and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.



Dr. Garcia works at Prohealth Partners in Lakewood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.