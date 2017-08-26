Dr. Cheryl Stevenson, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Stevenson, DMD
Dr. Cheryl Stevenson, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Champaign, IL.
Hessel Park Family Dentistry314 W KIRBY AVE, Champaign, IL 61820 Directions (217) 293-7093
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Cleaning and check were done as they should be and all was well. On the way out I was given a brush for my Sonicare toothbrush but it turned out to be for a different model than I have. Thye are not all the same.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Dr. Stevenson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevenson accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevenson.
