Overview of Dr. Cheryl Zimmerman, MD

Dr. Cheryl Zimmerman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.



Dr. Zimmerman works at Central Alabama Womens Care OBGYN South- Morrow Tower in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.