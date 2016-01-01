Dr. Chiara Rocha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rocha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chiara Rocha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chiara Rocha, MD
Dr. Chiara Rocha, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MILANO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Rocha works at
Dr. Rocha's Office Locations
RMTI Liver Surgery5 E 98th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10029 Directions
RMTI Chinatown Satellite168 Centre St Fl 3M, New York, NY 10013 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 12:00pm
RMTI Flushing Satellite3916 Prince St Ste 251, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Chiara Rocha, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1447634647
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MILANO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
