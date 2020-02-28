See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Irvine, CA
Dr. Chienwei Chen, MD

Internal Medicine
4.9 (9)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chienwei Chen, MD

Dr. Chienwei Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Chen works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Irvine, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Practice
    4050 Barranca Pkwy Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 551-1090
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Sprain
Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis
Hip Sprain
Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 28, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr. Chen for a year. He's def the best PCP I've ever seen. You can tell he truly cares about his patients. He's detailed oriented and tried to get your issues fixed.
    — Feb 28, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Chienwei Chen, MD
    Dr. Chen's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Chen

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    About Dr. Chienwei Chen, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin and Mandarin
    • 1992795256
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California Irvine Medical Center
    • Kaiser Permanente Oakland
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chen’s profile.

    Dr. Chen speaks Mandarin and Mandarin.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.