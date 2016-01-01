Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chin Ee, MD
Dr. Chin Ee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Group Health Tacoma Medical Center209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1659392918
Education & Certifications
- DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Dr. Ee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ee works at
Dr. Ee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.