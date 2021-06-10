Dr. Chirag Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chirag Amin, MD
Overview of Dr. Chirag Amin, MD
Dr. Chirag Amin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lawrenceburg, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University|Indiana University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Summit Medical Center and Maury Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Amin's Office Locations
Lawrenceburg2121 N Locust Ave Ste 2, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464 Directions (931) 246-9131
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Maury Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Amin one of the best of best when I talk with Him I feel so relieved he listen to you so closely sometimes I feel that he even know what I’m about to ask him just looking at my eyes I will recommend everybody in the world not just USA
About Dr. Chirag Amin, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1093830176
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico
- University Of New Mexico|University of New Mexico / Main Campus
- Indiana University|Indiana University / School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
