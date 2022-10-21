Dr. Chirag Trivedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chirag Trivedi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chirag Trivedi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Locations
Clinic for Digestive Diseases PC13640 N 99th Ave Ste 400, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 972-2116
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Trivedi is knowledgeable, forthright, compassionate and engaged (a rarity in this day and age). He established a treatment plan (for me) that is logical, adaptive and has created a sense of (new found) hope.
About Dr. Chirag Trivedi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1003078973
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Kennedy Memorial Hospital-University Medical Center
- Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Gastroenterology
