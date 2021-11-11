Dr. Chong Fang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chong Fang, MD
Overview of Dr. Chong Fang, MD
Dr. Chong Fang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Harbin Medical University.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fang's Office Locations
- 1 1447 York Rd Fl 2, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (703) 934-5700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fang has been my physician for several year. She is kind and patient, listens well and answers my question. I am sorry to know she is leaving and wish I could follow her.
About Dr. Chong Fang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1306171897
Education & Certifications
- Harbin Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fang accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fang, there are benefits to both methods.