Overview of Dr. Chris Bryant, DPM

Dr. Chris Bryant, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland - D.P.M..



Dr. Bryant works at Kentucky Foot Professionals in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.