Overview of Dr. Chris Moros, DO

Dr. Chris Moros, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Huntington Hospital, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mercy Medical Center, Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Moros works at Branch Orthopedics in Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.