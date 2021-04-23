Dr. Chris Ullrich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ullrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Ullrich, DO
Overview of Dr. Chris Ullrich, DO
Dr. Chris Ullrich, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Washington, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Lincoln.
Dr. Ullrich's Office Locations
Advance Sight Center Inc1351 Jefferson St Ste 110, Washington, MO 63090 Directions (636) 239-1650
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Lincoln
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have been going Dr U for about 10 years. Wouldn’t go to anyone else for my eye care.
About Dr. Chris Ullrich, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ullrich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ullrich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ullrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ullrich has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ullrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ullrich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ullrich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ullrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ullrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.