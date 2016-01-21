Overview of Dr. Christi Witherspoon, MD

Dr. Christi Witherspoon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Witherspoon works at Heritage Medical Associates in Brentwood, TN with other offices in Hermitage, TN and Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.