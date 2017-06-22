Dr. Christian Freidank, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freidank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Freidank, DDS
Overview
Dr. Christian Freidank, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Manassas, VA.
Dr. Freidank works at
Locations
Freidank & Freidank, D.D.S.9613 Champion Ct, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 544-7248
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chris is a great dentist......have seen him for over 20 years. Very pleased. He stays up on all of the newest techniques and procedures. I highly recommend him and his professional staff. Max Kalafat CAPT USN (Ret)
About Dr. Christian Freidank, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1629109566
