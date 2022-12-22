Overview

Dr. Christian Koch, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kettering, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Kettering Health Dayton and Reid Health.



Dr. Koch works at Premier Family Care of Kettering in Kettering, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.