Dr. Christie Babson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christie Babson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christie Babson, DO
Dr. Christie Babson, DO is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Babson works at
Dr. Babson's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Developmental Behavioral Pediatrics Eastover2711 Randolph Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 951-1278
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Babson?
About Dr. Christie Babson, DO
- Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1700229960
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babson works at
Dr. Babson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.