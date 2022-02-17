Dr. Christie McMorrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMorrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christie McMorrow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christie McMorrow, MD
Dr. Christie McMorrow, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Dr. McMorrow works at
Dr. McMorrow's Office Locations
Neurosurgery of Western NY1200 Jefferson Rd Ste 310, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 730-4872
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MVP Health Care
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Greatest surgeon I ever had love my doctor but I had leave cause of my insurance literally back April 2015 after my first appointment my life was in dr.mcmorrow . doctor only meet just half hour remember she well I think problem is coming from neck let start there less week had neck surgery never Dr .so caring an patience listen to her patient concern trust me if you are lucky to have dr.mcmorrow as doctor you're truly blessed thank you Dr.mcorrow god bless you
About Dr. Christie McMorrow, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1275527566
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMorrow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMorrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. McMorrow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMorrow.
