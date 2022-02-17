See All Neurosurgeons in Rochester, NY
Dr. Christie McMorrow, MD

Neurosurgery
4.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christie McMorrow, MD

Dr. Christie McMorrow, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital and Unity Hospital.

Dr. McMorrow works at Neurosurgery of Western NY in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. McMorrow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgery of Western NY
    1200 Jefferson Rd Ste 310, Rochester, NY 14623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 730-4872

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Strong Memorial Hospital
  • Unity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • MVP Health Care
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 17, 2022
    Greatest surgeon I ever had love my doctor but I had leave cause of my insurance literally back April 2015 after my first appointment my life was in dr.mcmorrow . doctor only meet just half hour remember she well I think problem is coming from neck let start there less week had neck surgery never Dr .so caring an patience listen to her patient concern trust me if you are lucky to have dr.mcmorrow as doctor you're truly blessed thank you Dr.mcorrow god bless you
    EC — Feb 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christie McMorrow, MD
    About Dr. Christie McMorrow, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275527566
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christie McMorrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMorrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McMorrow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McMorrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McMorrow works at Neurosurgery of Western NY in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. McMorrow’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. McMorrow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMorrow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMorrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMorrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

