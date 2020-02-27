Overview

Dr. Christina Bauer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Bauer works at Inova Medical Group in Woodbridge, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.