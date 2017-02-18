Dr. Christina Brown, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Brown, DPM
Dr. Christina Brown, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Alan S Bailer DO1330 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (630) 330-1656
Dupage Medical Group430 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 240, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 Directions (630) 510-6929
Cadence Physician Group1800 N Main St, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 665-6200
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Likelyhood of recommending Dr. Christina Brown is 100%. She is caring, intelligent, knows her job and is compassionate and generous! Unfortunately she is retiring March 1st 2017. I guess we can't hold on to the good ones forever! Thank you Dr. Brown!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1528052628
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
