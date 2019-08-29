Overview

Dr. Christina Hutchins, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Hutchins works at Family Physicians Johnson City in Johnson City, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.