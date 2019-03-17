See All Family Doctors in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Christina Lee, MD

Family Medicine
3.7 (18)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christina Lee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at Majestic Medical Clinic in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Majestic Medical Clinic
    817 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813 (562) 591-6890

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
Treatment frequency



Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acid Peptic Diseases Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diaper Rash Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Frequent Heartburn Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hand Foot and Mouth Disease Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hay Fever-Like Sneezing Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Murmur Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Murmur
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Open Wound Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Periods Chevron Icon
Painful Urination Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hernia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Thinning of Skin Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vomiting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vomiting
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Central Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 17, 2019
    Dr. Lee is very knowledgeable and friendly. I enjoy seeing her! I have been with her for a few years now. Her office does get quite a bit of a wait since she is the only doctor there so make sure you call to get an appointment as soon as you can. I always find close parking outside the office as well.
    — Mar 17, 2019
    About Dr. Christina Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Khmer, Khmer and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1225035025
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Usc-Presby Intercommunity Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christina Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Majestic Medical Clinic in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    Dr. Lee speaks Khmer, Khmer and Spanish.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

