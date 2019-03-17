Overview

Dr. Christina Lee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Majestic Medical Clinic in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.