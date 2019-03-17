Dr. Christina Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christina Lee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Majestic Medical Clinic817 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 591-6890
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Central Health Plan
- Cigna
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- SCAN Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Dr. Lee is very knowledgeable and friendly. I enjoy seeing her! I have been with her for a few years now. Her office does get quite a bit of a wait since she is the only doctor there so make sure you call to get an appointment as soon as you can. I always find close parking outside the office as well.
About Dr. Christina Lee, MD
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Khmer, Khmer and Spanish
- 1225035025
Education & Certifications
- Usc-Presby Intercommunity Hosp
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Khmer, Khmer and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.