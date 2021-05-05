Dr. Christina Prescott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prescott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Prescott, MD
Overview of Dr. Christina Prescott, MD
Dr. Christina Prescott, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Prescott works at
Dr. Prescott's Office Locations
-
1
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-1112Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute620 Boulton St, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 836-7010
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prescott?
Dr. Prescott is awesome!! She did my cataract surgery for both eyes and outcome is fantastic!! She really is one in a million.
About Dr. Christina Prescott, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1457532970
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Yale University
- Hospital Of St. Raphael
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- Columbia University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prescott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prescott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prescott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prescott works at
Dr. Prescott has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Ulcer and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prescott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Prescott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prescott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prescott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prescott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.