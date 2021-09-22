Overview of Dr. Christina Shamas, MD

Dr. Christina Shamas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.



Dr. Shamas works at Gulfcoast Institute of OB/GYN, LLC in St Petersburg, FL with other offices in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.