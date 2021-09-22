Dr. Christina Shamas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Shamas, MD
Overview of Dr. Christina Shamas, MD
Dr. Christina Shamas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.
Dr. Shamas' Office Locations
Gulfcoast Institute of OB/GYN, LLC6700 Crosswinds Dr N Ste 200A, St Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 382-7243
Gulfcoast Institute of OB/GYN, LLC8200 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 101, Largo, FL 33777 Directions (727) 382-7233
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr shamas is amazing, from my whole pregnancy, down to my labor, she’s honestly the best!! I feel super comfortable when talking to her, she always have an answer for the questions I have which sometimes I have many
About Dr. Christina Shamas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1356599203
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
- FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shamas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shamas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shamas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shamas has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shamas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shamas speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamas.
