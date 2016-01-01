Dr. Christina Tripp, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tripp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Tripp, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christina Tripp, DO
Dr. Christina Tripp, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Moncks Corner, SC. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Dr. Tripp works at
Dr. Tripp's Office Locations
-
1
Heart Care Bluffton401 N Live Oak Dr Ste C, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 Directions (843) 487-0750
-
2
Sweetgrass Pediatrics748 ORANGEBURG RD, Summerville, SC 29483 Directions (843) 487-0755Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Sweetgrass Pediatrics2713 DANTZLER DR, Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 560-5498Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tripp?
About Dr. Christina Tripp, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1477744100
Education & Certifications
- Memorial University Medical Center
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tripp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tripp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tripp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tripp works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tripp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tripp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tripp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tripp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.