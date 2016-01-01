Overview

Dr. Christina Tseng, MD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ.



Dr. Tseng works at Aspen Dental in Port Saint Lucie, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.