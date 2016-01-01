Dr. Christina Tseng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tseng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Tseng, MD
Overview
Dr. Christina Tseng, MD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ.
Dr. Tseng works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental1679 NW Saint Lucie West Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (844) 226-1545
-
2
Great Smile Dental155 SW Port St Lucie Blvd Ste 104, Port St Lucie, FL 34984 Directions (772) 398-0990
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Christina Tseng, MD
- Dentistry
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
Dr. Tseng works at
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Tseng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
