Dr. Christine Chang-Halpenny, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christine Chang-Halpenny, MD
Dr. Christine Chang-Halpenny, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Chang-Halpenny works at
Dr. Chang-Halpenny's Office Locations
cCARE7130 N Millbrook Ave Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (800) 456-5860
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
While Dr. Chang-Halpenny was not my assigned doctor, I did see her several times. She is wonderful. Fully explains everything to you, answers questions, and spends as much time with you as you need. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Christine Chang-Halpenny, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente of Southern California
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
